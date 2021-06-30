Advertise With Us
Florida Highway Patrol sees ‘alarming’ trend of excessive speeding

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol say they are seeing a alarming trend of excessive speeding in 2021 and is asking drivers to slow down.

Data from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles say speeding violations issued to drivers for going 50 mph or more over the speed limit reached an all-time high of 238 last month.

Since 2012, speeding violations issued for going 50 mph or more over the speed limit have increased year after year. The number of violations issued in 2020 represents a 267% increase over the number issued in 2012. From 2019 to 2020, these violations grew by 30% – the most in any one year.

In Sarasota and Manatee counties, 26 drivers have already been ticketed this year for going 50 mph over the limit, nearly as many as all of 2020, the statistics show.

“The trend we are seeing in the number of these dangerous speeding violations is very alarming,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Given that historically we see a high number of these violations during the month of July, we are calling on all Floridians to slow their speed to save lives this summer.”

Troopers will be highly visible during the Fourth of July holiday to enforce aggressive driving, speeding and impaired driving violations, said FHP Col. Gene S. Spaulding.

