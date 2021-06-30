Advertise With Us
Driver in Estero Tesla crash dies of injuries

A Tesla was involved in a high-speed crash June 16. The driver has died, troopers say.
A Tesla was involved in a high-speed crash June 16. The driver has died, troopers say.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver involved in a one-vehicle crash June 16 has died of his injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to investigators, a Tesla was traveling north on U.S. 41 near Elwood Road at about 8 a.m., at a high rate of speed. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered right, traveled across the travel lanes and entered the east side grass shoulder.

The car hit a light pole and ditch embankment, then overturned several times, before hitting a tree, coming to rest on the other side of the eastbound sidewalk.

The driver, a 72-year-old man from Estero, was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He died June 30, the FHP said. The crash remains under investigation.

