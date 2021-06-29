Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Watching two tropical disturbances in the deep tropics

Systems are moving west
Watching 2 disturbances in the deep tropics
Watching 2 disturbances in the deep tropics(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Normally we don’t see many systems in the deep tropics or the main development region this early in the season but there are two areas of concern east of the Caribbean. They are both moving to the west at 15-20 mph and are expected to move through the the Caribbean over the next couple of days.

Forecast models taking it NW
Forecast models taking it NW(NHC)

Long range forecast models are showing the center of these disturbances heading toward the NW Caribbean by Saturday. Right now it looks like they will stay to our south and eventually head toward the central Gulf of Mexico but a lot can happen between now and then.

Expected to move to the NW as well
Expected to move to the NW as well(WWSB)

The First Alert Weather team will be watching these two systems very closely over the upcoming weekend and let you know with each successive forecast model change what is happening with them.

The next storm name will be Elsa as Danny came and went into South Carolina last night.

