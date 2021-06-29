Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Venmo to increase fees on instant transfers, other services

Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Using Venmo will soon cost you more.

The peer-to-peer payment app is raising the cost of instant transfers.

Venmo says starting Aug. 2, its fee for the feature will go up 0.5%.

The instant transfer feature gives Venmo users quick access to funds by allowing them to transfer the money to a bank account or debit card within 30 minutes.

Venmo is also raising its maximum fee from $10 to $15.

And starting July 20, the mobile payment service will start charging people who receive payment for goods and services through the app a fee of 1.9%, plus 10 cents per transaction.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tampa crowned Miss Florida.
Bradenton native is crowned Miss Florida
gator bite
Alligators bites man swimming in a North Venice pond
Lewis Matthews sits at his sentencing hearing Monday in Tampa.
Tampa man gets life sentence for molesting 10-year-old
Woman dies of injuries after June 21 crash, FHP says
"Oh, hey there!" This Gator was found roaming around Port Manatee.
Port Manatee workers stumble across 12-foot long gator

Latest News

Extreme heat is causing roadways to buckle in Washington state.
Extreme heat in Washington state is causing roadways to buckle
The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.
DOH-Sarasota continues to offer vaccines in Sarasota, North Port
Law enforcement in Raleigh, N.C., is advising people to stay away from the loose cobra.
Venomous snake on the loose in North Carolina capital
FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a Waymo minivan moves along a city street as an empty...
US agency orders automated vehicle makers to report crashes