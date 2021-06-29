Suncoast summer travel on the Suncoast rebounding, according to officials

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “We are very busy, every week,” said Airbnb host Mariya Pigrukh when asked about her bookings for the summer of 2021.

Pigrukh and her family bought their dream home on Siesta Key and moved to the area from Europe last year. They had plans of renting our part of their home -- and then the pandemic hit in March 2020.

“Nobody can travel and everything was closed,” Pigrukh recalled.

It’s been a tough year getting through the pandemic but Suncoast travel seems to be on the rebound.

“One of the main interest points for guests right now are opting for places where they can be outside and be in nature. Searches for a rural destinations in Florida this summer have increased by 100% in the past month,” said Liz Fusco, a communications manager for Airbnb, a short-term lodging service.

Fusco said the online rental platform is in need of more hosts to keep up with the demand in travel.

“That is creating incredible economic opportunity for perspective hosts in these areas. Rural hosts in Florida actually earned nearly $190 million since the beginning of the pandemic,” Fusco said. “The typical host in a more remote -- not urban -- area, is earning about $6,500, And then, even just thinking about the summer, the typical will host in Florida earns about $3,000 in one summer,” she added.

The pandemic has created new trends in travel, with more people able to work from anywhere.

“I really do feel like the summer for 2021 is probably going to be stronger than 2019. Not only are we already seeing higher rates than historically what we had seen, but we’re also looking at higher occupancy, so those are both very promising things,” said Erin Duggan with Visit Sarasota County.

Duggan attributes the rebound in local travel because of the amenities the area offers.

“We offer the kind of experiences that people are looking for right now. They’re looking for that smaller airport where they don’t have to take a shuttle to get to their car or to get to their terminal,” he said. “If they’re looking for wide-open beaches, we’ve got a variety of those. We also have a lot of attractions like the Ringling Museum and Selby Gardens at Historic Spanish Point, and Big Cat Habitat, that, again, you’re outside and you’re not necessarily having to wait in long lines are being close proximity to other people,” Duggan added.

For Mariya Pigrukh and her family, the rebound in travel allows them to continue living their dream on Siesta Key.

“It’s a good income for our family budget,” said Pigrukh.

