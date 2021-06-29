Stormy pattern continues for Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We knew it was coming and here it is. The summer afternoon pattern is in full swing with heavy rain each and every afternoon this week so far. We can expect more of the same on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms building by 2 p.m .and really hitting full stride by 4 and 5 p.m. as they move toward the Gulf from inland areas.

It is all a result of abundant moisture in the atmosphere and a SE wind around an area of high pressure off the east coast of Florida colliding with the afternoon sea breeze. This pattern will persist through Thursday and most of Friday and then a timing shift once again.

On Saturday a trough will move into the SE U.S. and push the high pressure down to our SE. This will switch the winds around to a more southwesterly direction on Saturday which favors morning storms near the coast and then storms progressing inland through the late afternoon and evening.

It looks like that will be the case on July 4th as well with a 40% chance for a few coastal storms in the late morning or early afternoon followed by those storms moving well inland later in the day. So for the evening forecasts for both Saturday and Sunday are looking promising right now.

Chances going up for tropical development (wwsb)

Things could change depending upon what happens with 2 tropical disturbances we are watching east of the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean. Disturbance #2 or Invest 97-L has a 60% chance of developing over the next 5 days and is expected to move into the NW Caribbean by early next week. We always have to be careful with any storms that are south of our latitude and in the Caribbean. Right now nothing to worry about but to see two areas of concern in the deep tropics early in the season is a bit scary.

For boaters look for winds out of the SE at 10 knots and then turn to the west at 10 knots later in the afternoon. Seas will be generally less than 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.