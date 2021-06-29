SRQ adding new flight to Dulles, Va.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport continues to add flights to it’s growing schedule, it was announced Tuesday.

AllegiantAir has unveiled 23 new routes around the U.S., including a new daily flight from SRQ to Washington, D.C.-Dulles (IAD), beginning Dec. 18. Introductory fares are advertised as low as $39 one-way, the company said.

“We are excited to see Allegiant continue to expand the number of destinations offered at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport,” Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the airport, was quoted in a news release.

In addition to Sarasota, Allegiant is adding a flight from Dulles to Jacksonville, beginning in November.

