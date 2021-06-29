SCAT driver tests positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a positive COVID-19 test result for a Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) driver.

The driver, who tested positive Monday, operated a bus on Route 17, which includes stops at the Venice Train Depot, Sarasota Square Mall, Sarasota Pavilion, The Landings Shopping Center, Westfield Siesta Key Mall, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, and First Street and Lemon Avenue.

In consultation with DOH-Sarasota, SCAT has identified the following date and times the driver was on duty:

Thursday, June 24 – Route 17, 1:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

Friday, June 25 – Route 17, 3:15 p.m. to 11 p.m.

DOH-Sarasota is recommending anyone who rode these routes on the dates listed to monitor themselves for possible COVID-19 symptoms.

If a passenger suspects they have been exposed or feels symptoms of COVID-19 they are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider, DOH-Sarasota or visit the free testing site at 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.

As a reminder, due to a federal mandate, all riders are required to wear masks.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please do not use SCAT services. SCAT bus operators have been provided facemasks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

For more information call the Sarasota County Contact Center at (941) 861-5000, or visit scgov.net or floridahealthcovid19.gov.

