Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

SCAT driver tests positive for COVID-19

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a positive COVID-19 test result for a Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) driver.

The driver, who tested positive Monday, operated a bus on Route 17, which includes stops at the Venice Train Depot, Sarasota Square Mall, Sarasota Pavilion, The Landings Shopping Center, Westfield Siesta Key Mall, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, and First Street and Lemon Avenue.

In consultation with DOH-Sarasota, SCAT has identified the following date and times the driver was on duty:

  • Thursday, June 24 – Route 17, 1:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.
  • Friday, June 25 – Route 17, 3:15 p.m. to 11 p.m.

DOH-Sarasota is recommending anyone who rode these routes on the dates listed to monitor themselves for possible COVID-19 symptoms.

If a passenger suspects they have been exposed or feels symptoms of COVID-19 they are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider, DOH-Sarasota or visit the free testing site at 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.

As a reminder, due to a federal mandate, all riders are required to wear masks.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please do not use SCAT services. SCAT bus operators have been provided facemasks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

For more information call the Sarasota County Contact Center at (941) 861-5000, or visit scgov.net or floridahealthcovid19.gov.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tampa crowned Miss Florida.
Bradenton native is crowned Miss Florida
gator bite
Alligators bites man swimming in a North Venice pond
Lewis Matthews sits at his sentencing hearing Monday in Tampa.
Tampa man gets life sentence for molesting 10-year-old
Woman dies of injuries after June 21 crash, FHP says
"Oh, hey there!" This Gator was found roaming around Port Manatee.
Port Manatee workers stumble across 12-foot long gator

Latest News

Most of this year’s new laws take effect Thursday, which also is the start of the state’s...
Budget, bevy of new laws to take effect Thursday
Here’s how to attend former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota this weekend
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.
DOH-Sarasota continues to offer vaccines in Sarasota, North Port