Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota man arrested on 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography

Nicholas Groch was arrested Friday
Nicholas Groch was arrested Friday(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old man on 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The Sheriff’s Office says the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent detectives a tip after two images depicting child pornography were sent through direct messages on Instagram. Detectives were able to utilize the IP address to identify Nicholas Groch as the suspect.

A total of 10 images depicting child pornography were found on Groch’s Instagram and cellphone, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Groch was arrested Friday as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tampa crowned Miss Florida.
Bradenton native is crowned Miss Florida
gator bite
Alligators bites man swimming in a North Venice pond
Lewis Matthews sits at his sentencing hearing Monday in Tampa.
Tampa man gets life sentence for molesting 10-year-old
"Oh, hey there!" This Gator was found roaming around Port Manatee.
Port Manatee workers stumble across 12-foot long gator
Man bitten by an alligator while standing in a Nokomis pond.
Man continues to recover after being bitten by an alligator in a Nokomis Pond

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 15
Major accident on Tamiami Trail & S Sumter Blvd
Rescuers and families hold out hope that someone will be found alive six days after the...
Resources to help those affected by Surfside collapse
Rebekah Jones
Judge refuses to dismiss Rebekah Jones case
Most of this year’s new laws take effect Thursday, which also is the start of the state’s...
Budget, bevy of new laws to take effect Thursday