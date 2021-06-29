Sarasota man arrested on 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old man on 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The Sheriff’s Office says the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent detectives a tip after two images depicting child pornography were sent through direct messages on Instagram. Detectives were able to utilize the IP address to identify Nicholas Groch as the suspect.

A total of 10 images depicting child pornography were found on Groch’s Instagram and cellphone, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Groch was arrested Friday as the investigation continues.

