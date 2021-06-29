Resources to help those affected by Surfside collapse
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many people around the world have been moved to help those affected by the tragedy at the Surfside Condominium collapse. There are many volunteers, but the biggest priority now is money to help rebuild and to help those who have been displaced or injured.
Here are some organization who have been verified:
The Coral Gables Community Foundation
Greater Miami Jewish Federation
If any organizations in the Suncoast begin organizing they will also be included on this article. Please send your event details to news@mysuncoast.com
