No marine animal rescues after Grand Prix

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This past weekend was quite a busy one as thousands flocked to the coast and to the waters to watch the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix. As those powerboats zoomed past the spectators and raced along The Gulf it surely left many with a thrill, but what about the sea life?

For years, there has been an issue with marine animals being harmed during races but multiple agencies worked for months before this years race to ensure that our marine life was safe.

The Sarasota Police Department partnered with multiple organizations, including Mote Marine Laboratory, to create a plan to make sure that no animals would be hurt. The police department took to the skies, land, and sea.

.@YourWXJustin took time this afternoon to speak with Captain Konstantopoulos, Commander of our Support Services Division, about how our agency worked to protect marine life during the #Sarasota #Powerboat #GrandPrix this weekend. His story is scheduled to air at 5pm & 6pm today. pic.twitter.com/08A7DUPqYZ — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) June 28, 2021

Demetri Konstantopoulos, Captain of the Sarasota Police Department said, “We had spotters out there in the helicopter. We had officers that were on the beach early in the morning, starting at 4 am. Fortunately this year, there were no impediments to the race, no turtles were seen on the racecourse or manatees or dolphins. So it really was a good weekend!”

Mote Marine Laboratory reported that so far there have been no rescues or recoveries.

