Man continues to recover after being bitten by an alligator in a Nokomis Pond

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A man is lucky to be alive after being attacked by an alligator.

That attack happened Sunday morning when the man was standing in the water in the pond, fishing near Precision Drive in Nokomis. The six to eight-foot gator bit the 39-year-old on his left leg, injuring him.

“I believe it could’ve been avoided,” said Adam Brown, public information officer for FWC. “We certainly want to make sure that people understand there are alligators in just about everybody of water you can find, so you need to take every precaution you can.”

Fortunately, the Venice Station 53 Fire and Rescue crew was right down the road. After the 911 call came in, they were able to get to the scene quickly, possibly saving his life.

“He was susceptible to life-threatening injuries, and the training with the paramedics and the EMTs allow them to treat those injuries,” Frank Giddens, deputy chief for Venice Fire and Rescue.

FWC is urging people to be careful around these bodies of water saying people should never stand too close to the water, always keep their pets on a leash, and never feed the gators.

“There are people that will fish these bodies of water, that’s fine,” said Brown. “But the manner in which you fish it, how close you get to the water, we certainly suggest that you stay out of the water.”

A trapper continues to be on scene working on capturing and removing this alligator.

