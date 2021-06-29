Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Judge refuses to dismiss Rebekah Jones case

Rebekah Jones
Rebekah Jones(WWSB)
By News Service of Florida
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - A Leon County circuit judge Tuesday refused to dismiss a criminal charge against former state COVID-19 data analyst Rebekah Jones, who has been accused of illegally accessing a Florida Department of Health computer system.

Judge Francis Allman issued a one-page order denying Jones’ motion to dismiss the case but did not explain the decision.

Jones, who was fired from her health department position in May 2020, has received national attention after alleging that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration manipulated data about COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The attention increased in December when Jones posted a video of armed state agents executing a search warrant at her home. Prosecutors in January charged her with illegally accessing the computer system Nov. 10.

Authorities have accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. “It’s time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don’t have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it’s too late,” the message said.

Jones has denied sending the message. In a June 10 motion to dismiss the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password. “For purposes of this motion to dismiss, the allegations do not amount to a crime no matter who accessed the (account), because all access was accomplished through a widely available username and password,” the motion to dismiss said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tampa crowned Miss Florida.
Bradenton native is crowned Miss Florida
gator bite
Alligators bites man swimming in a North Venice pond
Lewis Matthews sits at his sentencing hearing Monday in Tampa.
Tampa man gets life sentence for molesting 10-year-old
Woman dies of injuries after June 21 crash, FHP says
"Oh, hey there!" This Gator was found roaming around Port Manatee.
Port Manatee workers stumble across 12-foot long gator

Latest News

Most of this year’s new laws take effect Thursday, which also is the start of the state’s...
Budget, bevy of new laws to take effect Thursday
Here’s how to attend former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota this weekend
SCAT driver tests positive for COVID-19
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse