Here’s how to attend former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds on July 3. The event is free, but you must reserve tickets via his website.

The rally is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida and Save America. The event will take place at 8 p.m., but doors open at 2 p.m.

You must register for tickets via this website. You may only register up to two tickets per mobile number per event. All tickets are subject to first-come, first-served basis. The fairgrounds are located at 3000 Ringling Blvd.

State Sen. Joe Gruters, who is also the chair of the Florida Republican Party, helped organize the event. In a press release, Gruters stated, “This is where he started off his rallies in Florida in 2016, it’s where he ended his rallies in 2016. He’s coming back to a place that loves him and has always held him in high regard.”

