Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Fears aside, no ‘mass exodus’ from collapsed building’s twin

safds
safds(Source: Robert Lisman via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — About a block from the Miami-area beachfront condominium tower that collapsed sits its sister building, erected a year later by the same company, using the same materials and a similar design. It has faced the same tides and salty air.

This has made some residents of Champlain Towers North worried enough to leave, though most have remained, saying they are confident their almost 40-year-old, 12-story building is better maintained. They say their building doesn’t have the same problems with cracking in support beams and in the pool area that 2018 engineering reports show the south tower had.

The collapse of Champlain Towers South in the town of Surfside on Thursday has drawn attention to older high-rise buildings throughout South Florida and prompted Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to order a 30-day audit of whether such buildings under her jurisdiction are complying with a required recertification of structural integrity at 40 years. She said she wants any issues raised by inspections to be immediately addressed. She’s also urged municipalities within the county to follow suit. Miami, for example, has launched a 45-day audit of buildings six stories and higher that are 40 years old or older.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tampa crowned Miss Florida.
Bradenton native is crowned Miss Florida
gator bite
Alligators bites man swimming in a North Venice pond
Woman dies of injuries after June 21 crash, FHP says
Brian Diebold, left, and Johnathan Hartman
Two men charged in Charlotte Walmart thefts
"Oh, hey there!" This Gator was found roaming around Port Manatee.
Port Manatee workers stumble across 12-foot long gator

Latest News

Judge weighs constitutionality of Florida’s new social media law
Summer travel on the Suncoast is looking positive
Suncoast summer travel on the Suncoast rebounding, according to officials
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday June 29
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday June 29
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday June 29
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday June 29