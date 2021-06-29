Advertise With Us
DOH-Sarasota continues to offer vaccines in Sarasota, North Port

The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.
The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following the closure of the Sarasota Square Mall COVID-19 vaccine site, DOH Sarasota will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines at its health department locations in downtown Sarasota and North Port.

DOH-Sarasota offers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday at 2200 Ringling Blvd in Sarasota and 6950 Outreach Way in North Port. Both locations close from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.

Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines are available at multiple community outlets. To find the location nearest you please visit www.vaccines.gov.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Road, is still open. This site is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will test anyone regardless of symptoms.

