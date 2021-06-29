Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Additional Suncoast moisture will bring even more rainfall today

John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture lifting northward into the Suncoast atmosphere will increase the rain chance today to 80%. We will remain in the southeast wind today, which favors afternoon and evening storms.

There will be plenty of moisture to support clouds as well. The extra cloud cover will hold down the high temperatures to the upper 80s. Surface moisture will also increase and push our “feels like” temperatures into the upper 90s.

There will be showers possible inland today but the larger storms will likely be near the coastal zone. Expect to hear the first rumbles of thunder in the midafternoon.

This pattern will repeat itself over the next couple of days.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tampa crowned Miss Florida.
Bradenton native is crowned Miss Florida
gator bite
Alligators bites man swimming in a North Venice pond
Woman dies of injuries after June 21 crash, FHP says
Brian Diebold, left, and Johnathan Hartman
Two men charged in Charlotte Walmart thefts
"Oh, hey there!" This Gator was found roaming around Port Manatee.
Port Manatee workers stumble across 12-foot long gator

Latest News

Summer pattern continues through Thursday
Late afternoon and evening storms again Tuesday
WWSB ABC7 First Alert Weather 6/28/2021
First Alert Weather - 6pm June 28, 2021
Expected to make landfall Monday night
Tropical storm Danny forms off the U.S. coast
First Alert Weather with John Scalzi
The Suncoast will see a week of good rain chances