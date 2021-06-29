Additional Suncoast moisture will bring even more rainfall today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture lifting northward into the Suncoast atmosphere will increase the rain chance today to 80%. We will remain in the southeast wind today, which favors afternoon and evening storms.

There will be plenty of moisture to support clouds as well. The extra cloud cover will hold down the high temperatures to the upper 80s. Surface moisture will also increase and push our “feels like” temperatures into the upper 90s.

There will be showers possible inland today but the larger storms will likely be near the coastal zone. Expect to hear the first rumbles of thunder in the midafternoon.

This pattern will repeat itself over the next couple of days.

