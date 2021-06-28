Advertise With Us
Woman dies of injuries after June 21 crash, FHP says

(WJHG/WECP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman critically injured in a three-vehicle crash June 21 on State Road 70 has died, the Florida Highway Patrol said Monday.

According to an FHP report, at about 1:40 p.m., an 18-year-old Bradenton woman in an SUV was traveling east on State Road 70, approaching 39th Street East, when she collided with a sedan in front of her, driven by a 60-year-old Bradenton woman, troopers say.

With both vehicles stopped in the right-hand lane, the driver of the sedan got out of her car to talk to the driver of the SUV. A third vehicle, driven by 28-year-old woman from Palmetto, also traveling east, then hit the rear of the SUV, causing it to strike the woman standing on the roadway.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition. She died Sunday, June 27, FHP said. the report said. The crash remains under investigation.

