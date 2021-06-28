Advertise With Us
Tropical storm Danny forms of the U.S. coast

Warnings issued for S. Carolina
4th Named storm of season has formed
4th Named storm of season has formed(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 4th named storm of the season has developed just offshore of S. Carolina. Top winds are now at 40 mph and the storm is moving to the WNW. It should make landfall later tonight and bring some heavy rain and possible isolated tornados to parts of S. Carolina through Tuesday.

Since it is so close to land we do not expect the storm to gain much strength as it moves into S. Carolina tonight.

Danny will have no impact on our weather over the upcoming days.

We are also watching an area of disturbed weather in the far eastern Atlantic.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

