The Suncoast will see a week of good rain chances

First Alert Weather with John Scalzi
First Alert Weather with John Scalzi
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The southeast summer wind will continue to bring good chances for late afternoon thunderstorms. We are about five inches down on the rainfall bucket, so the rain is welcome. This week the amount of moisture in our atmosphere will rise and even better chances for storms will be in the forecast as we move into mid-week. For today, expect about a 60% coverage. By Wednesday the chance may be as much as 80%.

A pattern shift in the location of the high-pressure ridge in the Atlantic, which determines our wind direction, will bring a change in our weather by the weekend. Instead of late day thunderstorms, the Suncoast will see morning showers that become more numerous and stronger in the afternoon as they move toward the east coast. So by Saturday we start off cloudy with showers and end the afternoon with clear and sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

