Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

St. Petersburg Police Dept. seeks information on Demario Thomas homicide

St. Petersburg Police Dept. offers reward in homicide
St. Petersburg Police Dept. offers reward in homicide(St. Petersburg Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - The St. Petersburg Police Department is offering a reward for information on the death of Demario Thomas. Anyone with information is eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

Thomas was killed on June 27th near 1324 13th Avenue South.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas at 1-800-873-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tampa crowned Miss Florida.
Bradenton native is crowned Miss Florida
Jared Vaughn
DNA helps solve 2007 sexual battery case in Tampa
gator bite
Alligators bites man swimming in a North Venice pond
Bradenton men heading to prison for distributing fentanyl
The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Report showed ‘major’ damage before Florida condo collapse

Latest News

Leo Soto, who created this memorial with grocery stores donating flowers and candles, pauses in...
Remembering the dead and missing in Florida condo collapse
Town of Longboat Key Town Hall
Leaders in Longboat Key recommending structural building inspections
Masks are off, but legal wrangling continues
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Death toll has risen to 10; 151 remain missing in collapsed Florida building