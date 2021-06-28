St. Petersburg Police Dept. seeks information on Demario Thomas homicide
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - The St. Petersburg Police Department is offering a reward for information on the death of Demario Thomas. Anyone with information is eligible for a reward up to $5,000.
Thomas was killed on June 27th near 1324 13th Avenue South.
If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas at 1-800-873-TIPS.
