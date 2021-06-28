Advertise With Us
Several storm chances this week

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Today was another hot and steamy one followed by some afternoon downpours. Showers came rolling into the coast right around 3 to 4 o’clock. Those showers have made their way off the coast and most of the coast should stay dry for the rest of the evening. Still watching a few light showers further inland. Everyone dries out over night with lows in the mid 70′s.

We head into the new week with more warm weather and afternoon storms. Monday the storms looks to be more so scattered along the coast between 3 to 8pm, similar to this weekend. However, as we head in to Tuesday, rain chances look more widespread, we could see around 50% of our region catch a shower or thunderstorm.

