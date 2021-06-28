All Urban Search and Rescue task force members are deployed to Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WWSB) - Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced that all of Florida’s eight Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Task Force teams, which are deployed to aid communities that have been impacted by a natural or man-made disaster, are now in Surfside assisting in the search and rescue efforts.

Nearly 370 urban search and rescue members are working on site, making this the largest non-hurricane deployment in Florida’s history.

“These brave men and women leave their families to give all they have to save lives. They come off the site for about forty-five minutes and check their pulse and their oxygen levels and then go back to work because that is what they do. I couldn’t be prouder of these heroes who have come from all corners of the state and internationally to provide lifesaving support,” says Patronis.

