Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

All Urban Search and Rescue task force members are deployed to Surfside

The search for survivors stretches into the fifth day at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo...
The search for survivors stretches into the fifth day at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WWSB) - Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced that all of Florida’s eight Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Task Force teams, which are deployed to aid communities that have been impacted by a natural or man-made disaster, are now in Surfside assisting in the search and rescue efforts.

Nearly 370 urban search and rescue members are working on site, making this the largest non-hurricane deployment in Florida’s history.

“These brave men and women leave their families to give all they have to save lives. They come off the site for about forty-five minutes and check their pulse and their oxygen levels and then go back to work because that is what they do. I couldn’t be prouder of these heroes who have come from all corners of the state and internationally to provide lifesaving support,” says Patronis.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tampa crowned Miss Florida.
Bradenton native is crowned Miss Florida
Jared Vaughn
DNA helps solve 2007 sexual battery case in Tampa
gator bite
Alligators bites man swimming in a North Venice pond
Brian Diebold, left, and Johnathan Hartman
Two men charged in Charlotte Walmart thefts
Woman dies of injuries after June 21 crash, FHP says

Latest News

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Judge dismisses gov’t antitrust lawsuits against Facebook
A memorial honoring victims was unveiled on the third anniversary of the Capital Gazette...
Capital Gazette dedicates shooting memorial
File: Gas prices in Panama City Beach, Florida on June 15
Gas prices rise again, no sign of letting up this summer
Family members pray by the memorial wall for the missing people of the Surfside, Florida, condo...
Despite warning, town deemed condo building in ‘good shape’
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias