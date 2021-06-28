Advertise With Us
Port Manatee workers stumble across 12-foot long gator

"Oh, hey there!" This Gator was found roaming around Port Manatee.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PORT MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Workers at Port Manatee got a surprise Friday as they ran into an unexpected visitor.

Crews on scene found a 12-foot long alligator wandering around S. Dock Street for a little stroll. Florida Fish and Wildlife responded and safely removed the curious reptile. He was estimated to be around 40 years old.

If you ever see an alligator that appears that it could be a danger to humans or animals, contact law enforcement, FWC or animal services.

