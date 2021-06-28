Port Manatee workers stumble across 12-foot long gator

PORT MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Workers at Port Manatee got a surprise Friday as they ran into an unexpected visitor.

Crews on scene found a 12-foot long alligator wandering around S. Dock Street for a little stroll. Florida Fish and Wildlife responded and safely removed the curious reptile. He was estimated to be around 40 years old.

If you ever see an alligator that appears that it could be a danger to humans or animals, contact law enforcement, FWC or animal services.

🐊👀#PortManatee had an unusual visitor roaming the port on Friday. A nearly 12-foot gator was found wandering S. Dock St and was safely removed by FWC and relocated. He was estimated to be over 40 years old. #FlaPorts pic.twitter.com/UxAdqE4GGg — Port Manatee (@Port_Manatee) June 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.