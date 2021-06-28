Advertise With Us
Pet safety - Creating emergency preparedness kits

As we head toward the middle of hurricane season, planning ahead for your pets is essential.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When it comes to natural disasters, being ready for anything is everything.

The idea stands true for pets just as much as people, especially as we head into the middle of hurricane season.

“I have five personal dogs, and they each have a to-go bag,” said Marsha Panuce, Host of Animal Outtakes and Founder of Donte’s Den.

Food, water and cleaning supplies, all tucked inside a plastic bin with the label “Hank” written on the front, signaling it belongs to a sweet orange and white pup at the shelter.

“It’s always good to have this. It doesn’t hurt to pack this up put this in a dry cool place and then just forget about it until you need it,” Marsha said.

Hank’s evacuation box is loaded with more than just the basics. From photo ID’s, vaccines records and prescriptions to chew toys, treats and leashes -  it’s got everything he needs if he and his humans are evacuated.

There are different guidelines for different animals, but the basics include:

- Food and Water for several days

- Medical Information and Prescriptions

- First aid kit for scrapes and wounds

- A set of bowls

- Leashes and collars

- Blankets and Pads

- Cleaning supplies

“Just be prepared,” Marsha said. “Always have this box ready to go.”

For more information on what to pack in your pet’s evacuation box, visit the Red Cross’ Website.

