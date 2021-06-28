Most county offices to be closed July 5; trash pickups unaffected

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A reminder that city and county administrative offices in Sarasota will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

Residential garbage, recycling and yard waste collection and commercial garbage collection schedules will be unaffected by the holiday.

Offices that will be closed include:.

The Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window.

Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources recreation facilities.

The Florida Department of Health - Sarasota County.

Sarasota County’s Chemical Collection Centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; and at 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.

The administration offices at the Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, and the Chemical Collection Center at 8750 Bee Ridge Road will be closed. In addition, the Re-Uz-It Shop remains closed to the public at this time due to COVID-19.

Hours of operation at recreation and cultural arts facilities for July 4-5 are as follows:

Operating normal hours on Monday, July 5:

Curbside collection services for trash, recycling and yard waste will not be affected by the holiday and remain on the regular pickup schedule. Since collection times vary, residents should place materials at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of pickup.

The Central County Landfill and the Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be open.

SCAT bus and SCAT Plus service, OnDemand and the Siesta Key Breeze will operate normal hours.

July 4 parade set for Sunday

The City of Sarasota will host a July 4th parade along the Sarasota Bayfront paying tribute to our veterans, first responders, medical professionals and front-line workers will highlight a series of community events as part of Suncoast Summer Fest’s “Celebrate Sarasota.”

The parade will begin at 8 p.m. July 4 and will culminate with local “American Idol” breakout star Alana performing the national anthem at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive, immediately followed by the Sarasota Bayfront fireworks show.

A variety of additional “Celebrate Sarasota” events will be held throughout the community this week. Visit suncoastsummerfest.org for more details.

For more information on garbage and recycling collection, contact the Solid Waste Division at 941-365-7651.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.