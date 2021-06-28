Advertise With Us
Manatee County Commission Chair Vanessa Baugh releases statement on MCSO investigation

Manatee Co. Commissioner Vanessa Baugh
Manatee Co. Commissioner Vanessa Baugh(Manatee Co. Commission)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh released a statement after an investigation cleared her of any criminal wrongdoing regarding pop-up vaccine sites in the county.

A complaint alleged that Baugh improperly inserted herself and other constituents to the head of the line of the county’s standing vaccination pool after placing two pop-up vaccine sites in her district.

Sheriff Rick Warren issued a statement saying that his investigators did not find any of Baugh’s actions were illegal.

The report stated that, “while the practice of taking a course of action in return for favorable political consideration may present certain ethical issues, it does not, under these circumstances, warrant criminal indictment.”

ABC7 reached out to Baugh who wrote, “I am grateful for the hard work and diligent investigation executed by our Sheriff’s Office, which has confirmed what I have maintained all along - no criminal act occurred in getting vaccines to our most vulnerable and reluctant area. I look forward to putting this distraction behind me and refocusing this energy on reducing traffic, lowering taxes and revising the alarming growth in the size and scope of our local government.”

The sheriff’s office said no other comments will be made on the investigation.

