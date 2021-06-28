Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Leaders in Longboat Key recommending structural building inspections

Town of Longboat Key Town Hall
Town of Longboat Key Town Hall(wwsb)
By Daniela Hurtado
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - As investigations get underway in Miami-Dade County following a high-rise condominium collapse last week in the Sunrise area, leaders on the Suncoast are taking a look at buildings in our community.

“We don’t know yet what actually caused this, there’s still a lot of information coming out. They’re still in this rescue phase and there will be a lot of investigative work that comes and there will be more information coming out,” said Longboat Key Town Manager, Tom Harmer. “But regardless of all that, this is a really important reminder for everyone to take a look at their existing buildings and if they see, or even have questions about something now is the time to look at it. Earlier in the process and don’t wait to long,”

Leaders in the town sent out a message to residents across the key recommending inspections with a structural engineer, something that isn’t currently a requirement.

The message to people across the community aims to encourage owners and property managers to reach out to structural engineers and have a proper inspection done at their buildings, especially “if the building is older and has not been recently evaluated.”

“It is important to take into account as they age that that kind of corrosion is something that is more likely to occur here on the water,” said Longboat Key director for the Planning, Zoning, and Building team, Allen Parsons.

He says the closer you are to the water, the more a building interacts with salt water and the air around salt water, something that can lead to oxidization and corrosion if there are open cracks.

Information they also included for residents in their letter: “Stucco left exposed to the elements can cause rebar to expand up to seven times its original size, exerting a force of 10,000 pounds per square-inch (PSI). This condition—commonly referred to as spalling—can necessitate extremely expensive concrete restoration.”

The town manager says we all have to learn from the current situation we’re seeing in Dade County so something similar doesn’t happen here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Tampa crowned Miss Florida.
Bradenton native is crowned Miss Florida
Jared Vaughn
DNA helps solve 2007 sexual battery case in Tampa
gator bite
Alligators bites man swimming in a North Venice pond
Bradenton men heading to prison for distributing fentanyl
The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Report showed ‘major’ damage before Florida condo collapse

Latest News

Masks are off, but legal wrangling continues
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Death toll has risen to 10; 151 remain missing in collapsed Florida building
Daytona Beach residents hosted events to raise money for Jason Raynor, a police officer who was...
Community raises money for Fla. officer who was shot in the head
Commissioner Vanessa Baugh.
No criminal wrongdoing found in Vanessa Baugh investigation