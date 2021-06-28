Leaders in Longboat Key recommending structural building inspections

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - As investigations get underway in Miami-Dade County following a high-rise condominium collapse last week in the Sunrise area, leaders on the Suncoast are taking a look at buildings in our community.

“We don’t know yet what actually caused this, there’s still a lot of information coming out. They’re still in this rescue phase and there will be a lot of investigative work that comes and there will be more information coming out,” said Longboat Key Town Manager, Tom Harmer. “But regardless of all that, this is a really important reminder for everyone to take a look at their existing buildings and if they see, or even have questions about something now is the time to look at it. Earlier in the process and don’t wait to long,”

Leaders in the town sent out a message to residents across the key recommending inspections with a structural engineer, something that isn’t currently a requirement.

Our Planning, Zoning & Building team would like our condominium boards, managers, residents, and guest to know the Town of #LongboatKey is here to answer any questions regarding building collapse you may have. Visit the following link for more info: https://t.co/LmoFNS2nUt🏢 pic.twitter.com/Ge11wrS8om — Longboat Key (@TownofLBK) June 28, 2021

The message to people across the community aims to encourage owners and property managers to reach out to structural engineers and have a proper inspection done at their buildings, especially “if the building is older and has not been recently evaluated.”

“It is important to take into account as they age that that kind of corrosion is something that is more likely to occur here on the water,” said Longboat Key director for the Planning, Zoning, and Building team, Allen Parsons.

He says the closer you are to the water, the more a building interacts with salt water and the air around salt water, something that can lead to oxidization and corrosion if there are open cracks.

Information they also included for residents in their letter: “Stucco left exposed to the elements can cause rebar to expand up to seven times its original size, exerting a force of 10,000 pounds per square-inch (PSI). This condition—commonly referred to as spalling—can necessitate extremely expensive concrete restoration.”

The town manager says we all have to learn from the current situation we’re seeing in Dade County so something similar doesn’t happen here.

