Late afternoon and evening storms again Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The typical summer pattern continues on Tuesday as SE winds around an area of high pressure off the east coast of Florida will collide with the west coast sea breeze. This will be the focal point of some big storms once again as they develop inland and push toward the beaches by late afternoon.

With more moisture in place on Tuesday and with a little stronger sea breeze developing storms will move a little slower and dump more rain which may cause some minor flooding concerns. The high on Tuesday will be near 90 once again. The rain chance for late Tuesday afternoon is at 70%.

Wednesday we start out with mostly sunny skies followed by increasing cloudiness late in the day along with a 60% chance for late day storms once again.

Thursday the summer pattern continues and then things change a bit on Friday as winds will begin to turn around to the SSW at 10 mph which will bring a change in the timing of the storms. We will see a 40% chance for coastal showers and isolated thunderstorms in the mid to late morning as they push toward the ENE away from the coast and move well inland during the afternoon.

High temperatures will continue to be near 90 each afternoon before the cooling showers begin to move in. Lows will be in the low to mid 70′s.

With the big holiday weekend coming up the weather is looking ok for now with south to southwest winds most of the rain will be over by the time the fireworks go off on Saturday July 3rd. for the Benderson event and at the Sarasota fairgrounds. The same is expected for Sunday July 4th with a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms during the late morning and then the main focus will be inland later in the day.

Keeping and eye on disturbance #1 (National Hurricane Center)

Now with that said there is a possibility this may all change with the progression of a tropical wave that is moving through deep tropics in the central Atlantic. A lot can happen with this wave between now and then so not too concerned about it right now. We will be updating it through the work week and will get a better handle on it by Thursday of this week. Right now the National Hurricane Center give the wave a 40% chance of developing over the next 5 days as it heads west at 15-20 mph.

Tropical storm Danny has popped up on Monday just offshore of South Carolina. It will continue to move inland into S. Carolina on Tuesday and bring some heavy rain and the possibility of some isolated tornadoes. This is a very small system and should not too a whole lot of wind damage and will quickly weaken to a tropical depression by Tuesday morning as it moves through N. Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.