Hit and Run accident on Cattlemen Road

Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run accident that happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The accident took place over on Cattlemen Road, just south of Brown Lane.

A Red Hyundai sedan was traveling northbound on the right lane when it failed to stay in it’s lane, traveling off the road and hitting the rear of the bike after the car attempted to correct itself. That 48-year-old bicyclist is currently in critical condition.

And the Red Hyundai sedan that was involved was found abandoned approximately 2 miles from the crash scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information regarding this hit & run crash please contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (239) 938-1800.

