Alligators bites man swimming in a North Venice pond

gator bite
gator bite(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) -At approximately 10:50 a.m. Sunday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received a report of a 39-year-old male bitten by an alligator while in the water in a large pond off Precision Drive in North Venice.

Responders on scene included Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue and the unidentified man was flown by helicopter to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he is being treated for injuries to the left leg.

“Anything below a waist on a human would be considered a natural, would be considered what they normally eat,” said Wildlife Rehabilitator from Matthews Wildlife Rescue Justin Matthews.

FWC officers, as well as an FWC contracted nuisance alligator trapper, were dispatched to the scene, This incident remains under investigation by the FWC.

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida and Matthews said some nuisance alligators can be caused due to being fed by humans.

“Never throw food to an alligator if you throw food to him one time he’s ruined, he will associate people with food,” said Matthews

FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.

People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

When someone concerned about an alligator calls the Nuisance Alligator Hotline, FWC will dispatch one of their contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation.

FWC also works to keep Floridians and visitors informed, including providing advice about Living with Alligators.

