Toasty conditions as we head into Sunday

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Most of our Saturday was fairly nice with some sunshine and warm temperature but Mother Nature was ready to change things up into the evening. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and fairly gusty winds took over this evening with some locations picking up nearly 3 inches of rain.

Rain has moved out for the overnight but expect the muggy conditions to hang around. As we head into Sunday we will watch for some afternoon and evening scattered storms but it is only a 40% chance. Otherwise expect it to stay quite warm and muggy Sunday.

