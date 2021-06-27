Advertise With Us
Isolated Afternoon Storms on a hot Sunday!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday storms will be more hit-and-miss, down to a 30% chance on Sunday. Then our rain chances go way up next week, Tuesday through Thursday back toward a 70% chance for showers, mainly due to a small Low in the upper atmosphere. That Low moves away to end the week, so afternoon storms could be less likely again into the 4th of July weekend.

The tropics are still quiet, but we are tracking two small tropical areas in the Atlantic. Right now these storms only have a 20% to 30% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

Saturday’s thunderstorms were big for most of the Suncoast. Rain totals ranged from over 2″ for South Sarasota, 1.39″ at SRQ, 1.75″ at Nokomis and 0.91″ at Venice. Rain totals were lower to the north, only 0.48″ at Lakewood Ranch, and downtown Bradenton just .01″.

