Bradenton native is crowned Miss Florida

Miss Tampa crowned Miss Florida.
Miss Tampa crowned Miss Florida.(Polk County Tourism & Sports Marketing)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Miss Tampa, Leah Roddenberry, was crowned the newest Miss Florida on Saturday night at the RP Funding Center’s Youkey Theatre in Lakeland. She will go on to represent the state in the 100th Miss America Competition later this year.

Roddenberry is originally from Bradenton. The 22-year-old is a two time Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen winner, the first in pageant history.

Miss Florida has until December to prepare for the Miss America Competition.

