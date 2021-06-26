Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Tampa Bay Lightning advance to the Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay Lightning move on to the finals.
Tampa Bay Lightning move on to the finals.(NBC SN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa Bay Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Final after beating the New York Islanders 1-0 on Friday night.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 18 saves and Yanni Gourde scored a short-handed goal to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Islanders in Game 7 of their NHL playoff semifinal series. The defending champions advanced to a Stanley Cup Final matchup against the surprising Montreal Canadiens, who upset the Vegas Golden Knights in the other semifinal. Game 1 is Monday night in Tampa. Gourde scored off a nifty pass from Anthony Cirelli at 1:49 of the second period. Vasilevskiy turned away seven shots in the final period to post his fifth career playoff shutout - fourth this postseason.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

