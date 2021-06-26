Tampa Bay Lightning advance to the Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa Bay Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Final after beating the New York Islanders 1-0 on Friday night.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 18 saves and Yanni Gourde scored a short-handed goal to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Islanders in Game 7 of their NHL playoff semifinal series. The defending champions advanced to a Stanley Cup Final matchup against the surprising Montreal Canadiens, who upset the Vegas Golden Knights in the other semifinal. Game 1 is Monday night in Tampa. Gourde scored off a nifty pass from Anthony Cirelli at 1:49 of the second period. Vasilevskiy turned away seven shots in the final period to post his fifth career playoff shutout - fourth this postseason.

