Surfside building collapse: Local engineer weighs in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - About a decade ago, the Dolphin Tower in Sarasota was on the verge of collapse and structural engineers had to figure out what was wrong.

ABC7 spoke to one of the engineers about that event and how it may compare to what’s going on down near Miami. He said he didn’t want to speculate or assume what had gone wrong with that building, but offered some insight into what they could be looking at.

“The job over there is much more challenging, I would say,” said John Bonacci, a structural engineer at Karin’s Engineering. “Because you don’t know. You see all these broken things, and it’s not immediately apparent, which came first, which is what you really want to know.”

No matter what, it’s going to take days and weeks of forensic work to try to figure out what caused the tragedy that has surely changed so many lives.

