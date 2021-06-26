Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Suncoast Blood Centers hosting blood drive for a good cause this weekend

Suncoast Blood Centers blood drive for charity
Suncoast Blood Centers blood drive for charity(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - This weekend, Suncoast Blood Centers will be holding blood drives at three locations for a good cause.

On Saturday, there will be a blood drive at the Suncoast Blood Centers in Lakewood Ranch, located at 3025 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Suite 111, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

On Sunday, one of the blood drives will be located at Manatee Children’s Services, 1227 9th Ave W. in Bradenton. The other will be at Annie Silver Community Center, 103 23rd Street N., Bradenton Beach. Both will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Manatee Children’s Services, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and Wildlife Inc. will receive $100 for every blood donation.

Last week, Suncoast Blood Centers posted on social media that there’s a critical blood supply shortage.

For more information, click here.

