Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Saturday Afternoon Thunderstorms

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday afternoon storms could be pretty widespread, again. Early showers could start after 2pm, with 4pm to 6pm the peak time for thunderstorms. Lightning and a few heavy downpours are the biggest risk. Sunday storms will be more hit-and-miss, down to a 40% chance on Sunday. Then our rain chances go way up next week, Tuesday through Thursday back toward a 70% chance for showers, mainly due to a small Low in the upper atmosphere. That Low moves away to end the week, so afternoon storms could be less likely again into the 4th of July weekend - Fingers crossed!!

The tropics are still quiet, but we are tracking a small tropical wave off the coast of Africa. Right now that storm only has a 10% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suncoast residents react to condo building collapse near Miami.
High-rise condo residents in Sarasota say Miami building collapse hits close to home
Construction at State Road 70 and I-75 will be changing the way drivers get onto southbound I-75.
I-75 interchange at State Road 70 to begin major changes Friday
Bradenton men heading to prison for distributing fentanyl
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
Storms arrive earlier in the day Friday
Donald Trump re-election chances
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Sarasota

Latest News

Suncoast Blood Centers blood drive for charity
Suncoast Blood Centers hosting blood drive for a good cause this weekend
More than 500 officers from various agencies looked for the suspect, who's considered armed and...
Suspect accused of shooting Florida officer arrested
The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Theories abound on why a Florida condo high-rise collapsed
WWSB AM First Alert Weather
Afternoon Storms Return