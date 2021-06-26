Advertise With Us
People on the Suncoast react to the sentencing of Derek Chauvin

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was sentencing day for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd in May of 2020. The judge sentencing Chauvin to 22-and-a-half years in prison.

“Excitement, it’s excitement from the standpoint that we’re finally starting to see some of these convictions being all the way through from start to end,” said Trevor Harvey, the NAACP President.

Back in April, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Some people we talked to on Main Street in Sarasota on Friday say this punishment is too harsh.

“I think if you look at the police reports and the interaction reviews from the law enforcement agencies, he wasn’t that out of line,” said Travis Lofland, a Sarasota visitor.

During the sentencing hearing, the judge heard from George Floyd’s family and Derek Chauvin’s mother. There are many who believe this conviction and sentencing is a big step in the right direction.

“Policing has to be reformed or it has to be abolished, that’s really the truth,” said Ruth Beltran, a Community Activist with Party for Socialism and Liberation. “It cannot continue to operate the way that it is operating”

The prosecution was pushing for a 30-year sentence. The defense was looking for probation and time served.

