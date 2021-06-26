Afternoon Storms Return

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our Rainy Season weather pattern continues, especially for Saturday afternoon, where storms could be pretty widespread. Early showers could start after 2pm, with 4pm to 6pm the peak time for thunderstorms. Lightning and a few heavy downpours are the biggest risk. Sunday storms will be more hit-and-miss, down to a 40% chance on Sunday. Then our rain chances go way up next week, Tuesday through Thursday back toward a 70% chance for showers, mainly due to a small Low in the upper atmosphere. That Low moves away to end the week, so afternoon storms could be less likely again into the 4th of July weekend - Fingers crossed!!

The tropics are still quiet, but we are tracking a small tropical wave off the coast of Africa. Right now that storm only has a 10% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

