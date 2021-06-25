Water main break spills at least 1,000 gallons of reclaimed water in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A water main break early Friday in Bradenton has spilled more than 1,000 gallons of reclaimed water, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has reported.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Friday, Manatee County Utilities Department staff received a call regarding a reclaimed water main break in a wooded area just south of 53rd Avenue West, west of Bollettieri Boulevard in Bradenton.

Utilities workers found a leak in a 14-inch reclaimed water main. When they exposed the pipe, they found two separate breaks in close proximity in the same pipe.

Repairs to the main are still underway. The final total estimated discharge volume and any impact to surface waters are currently being determined, the DEP said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.