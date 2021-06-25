Storms arrive earlier in the day Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A stronger east wind will build today which should bring about an earlier start to the afternoon storms.

The depth of the east wind also helps to shut down our west coast sea breeze and force it to remain close to the coast all afternoon.

Because our sea breezes are a trigger for our thunderstorms, the storms today should be pinned to the coast. And because the east wind is stronger, the east coast sea breeze will travel unhindered across the state and start off our storms earlier in the afternoon. So expect the majority of today’s storms to develop between three and five in the afternoon, moving east to west.

There is only one area of the tropics that we are watching with interest. It is a tropical wave that show some potential for slow development over the next five days. It is, however, far off in the Atlantic and is no risk to Florida at present.

