SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Summerfest got underway yesterday with the kick off party Waves and Wheels. The fun festivities continued today with a special meet and greet at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.

The Summerfest is all in support of Suncoast Charities for Children, an organization that provides help for various local organizations that help special needs kids, teens, and adults. This special meet and greet was all about those individuals.

At the auditorium, the room filled with these special needs individuals along with the folks who are going to be behind the wheel of those speedboats that will be taking part in the Suncoast Powerboat Grand Prix. These clients of Suncoast Charities for Children were able to meet the drivers, grab some cool gear, get a few autographs, and of course wish the racers good look for the upcoming race.

For Miss Geico’s Powerboat racer, Travis Pastrana, he is thankful to be a part of “boating and racing where everybody’s reached where everyone can come out, check out the boats, check out the motors and talk to the drivers and the mechanics.” Pastrana goes on to say, “This is awesome man, just a chance to get out here and meet some of the people that are gonna be watching the races always makes it more fun.”

Today’s meet and greet is “what it is all about,” according to Lucy Nicandri, Executive Director for Suncoast Charities for Children.

The events continued into the night with Boats on the Block followed up with the races this weekend. The event schedule can be found on the Summerfest website.

