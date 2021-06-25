Scattered P.M. storms in the forecast for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure is holding on over the SW Atlantic which will make for a decent weekend with generally partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies in the morning with some increase in cloudiness during the late afternoon. We will see winds out of the ESE at 10 mph which will keep the sea breeze close to the coast which will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms setting up along the coast once again.

Late day storms possible (wwsb)

A couple of showers will develop early in the afternoon near the coast as the sea breeze tries to build inland. The wind out of the E to SE will keep the breeze pinned close to the coast which will allow for the storms to build a bit more than they did on Friday. Look for 60% chance for late day storms on Saturday and drops only to 50% on Sunday.

With the boat races in town for the 36th year we will see typical summer like weather. The races start Saturday morning at 11 a.m. and goes through the afternoon coming to an end at around 4 p.m. We will see winds out of the east at 15 knots to start the day and then 5-10 knots in the afternoon. Seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters. If you are going boating remember that New Pass will be closed to regular boat traffic from 8 a.m through 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Sunday.

We will see highs in the upper 80′s to near 90 each day this weekend with winds out of the SE at 10 mph with a west coast breeze developing by the early afternoon but it shouldn’t be too strong.

Tropics: We are watching a system way out in the far eastern Atlantic which has a small chance for developing over the next 5 days as it races through the Atlantic at 25 mph. Elsewhere things are quiet.

