Prescribed burns planned in east Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - While the summer rains have arrived, the Southwest Florida Water Management District has announced they will be conducting prescribed burns this summer in Sarasota County to reduce the risk of brush fires.

Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control, as many Floridians witnessed during the state’s wildfire emergency in 2017.

The district will be conducting prescribed burns July through September at Myakka River, Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and Myakka River-Schewe Tract in Sarasota County.

All three areas are west of North Port, east of the Myakka River, and north and south of Interstate 75. Approximately 300 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.

Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:

Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.

Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.

Maintaining access for public recreation.

The district conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.