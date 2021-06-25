Port Charlotte man arrested in connection with Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWSB) - A man with ties to Port Charlotte and New Jersey was arrested in Alabama this week for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, federal prosecutors say.

Brian Glenn Bingham, 35, of Port Charlotte, is facing charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The massive demonstration disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

After receiving a tip from a former Army buddy about his involvement in the riot, investigators arrested Bingham in Alabama, court documents revealed. He made his initial court appearance in the Middle District of Alabama on June 23.

According to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Bingham was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and entered the building through the east front doors around 2:42 p.m. after they became unsecured.

Identified in surveillance video from inside the Capitol building, Bingham engaged police in a physical altercation around 2:55 p.m. As police tried to push the crowd out of the building, Bingham confronted an officer and appeared to shout at him.

The officer continued to push Bingham toward the doorway and Bingham appeared to throw a punch or a shove at the officer.

Additional footage, including video taken by another rioter and body-worn camera footage of two Metropolitan Police Department officers, depict the same activity from the doorway of the Capitol building where Bingham can be seen grabbing at and pushing the officer. In the body camera video, Bingham is heard shouting the following at officers: “You won’t hurt ANTIFA, but you’ll murder innocent girls!” and “Where do you want me to move? Push me again!”

Prosecutors said Bingham’s own Facebook page displayed posts and photos from the Jan. 6 siege. According to court documents, Bingham’s Facebook page indicated that he resided in Pennsville, New Jersey. However, investigators identified him using his photo from his Florida driver’s license. His Facebook page has since been deactivated, court documents say.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

In the 150 days since Jan. 6, approximately 465 individuals have been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, including over 130 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the Alabama state attorney’s office said. The investigation remains ongoing.

