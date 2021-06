SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Meet Gypsy, a loving and sweet shepherd mix waiting on her forever home.

Gypsy knows basic commands and loves other dogs almost as much as she loves people.

If you’re interested in meeting her or other adoptable dogs looking for their forever homes, head to DontesDen.org or call 941-219-3730.

