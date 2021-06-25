High rise condo residents in Sarasota react to building collapse near Miami

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents reacting on Thursday to the high-rise condo building collapse in Surfside.

“It’s horrible, it’s absolutely horrible,” said Norman Schimmel, a One Watergate Condo resident.

Schimmel lives on the 15th floor. This partial building collapse near Miami hits a little too close to home for him and others who live in a high-rise condo.

“The catastrophe is something,” said Schimmel. “Someone who lives in a high rise, I’ve never lived in a house in my life, born in a high rise, you never really think about that.”

Back in 2010, a similar disaster could’ve happened at the Dolphin Tower in Sarasota. Growing cracks in the concrete forcing the evacuation of all the residents. It was brought back to life years later. In 2015, ABC7 caught up with the then-president of the Dolphin Tower Condo Association.

“We’re excited, we’ll be moving back in the summer, and we are thrilled to be returning home,” said the former president said.

There are dozens of high-rise condos in Sarasota that are home to thousands of people. Schimmel says that because of all the inspections and focus on keeping his building structurally safe, this tragedy in Surfside doesn’t change the way he feels about living in a high rise.

“All the people who work in the building are fabulous and it gives you a feeling of confidence,” said Schimmel.

