Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

German police: Several killed in knife attack in Wuerzburg

German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the...
German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday.

They said the attacker was arrested after an officer used a firearm against him. It was unclear how many people were killed or injured.

Police spokeswoman Kerstin Kunick said officers were alerted around 5 pm to a knife attack on Barbarossa Square in the center of the city.

Police said on Twitter that there is no danger to the population.

Police declined to immediately provide further information and urged social media users to refrain from speculation.

Wuerzburg is a city of about 130,000 people in Bavaria, located between Munich and Frankfurt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump re-election chances
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Sarasota
Construction at State Road 70 and I-75 will be changing the way drivers get onto southbound I-75.
I-75 interchange at State Road 70 to begin major changes Friday
Stabbing reported at Port Charlotte bar
Suncoast residents react to condo building collapse near Miami.
High-rise condo residents in Sarasota say Miami building collapse hits close to home
Nicholas Sannicandro of Smithfield, RI arrested on a federal criminal complaint.
Sex offender charged after allegedly 'luring' North Port and Englewood minors

Latest News

The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden set to meet Afghan leaders as drawdown moves forward
High-ranking Afghan diplomat Abdullah Abdullah says a military takeover by the Taliban is...
Abdullah: Military takeover by Taliban is impossible
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...
Chauvin could face decades-long sentence in Floyd’s death
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 remain missing