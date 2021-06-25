Free bus service offered to Anna Maria Island during July 4 weekend

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re planning to spend part of the July 4th weekend on Anna Maria Island, you won’t have to fight the traffic, county officials say.

Manatee County Area Transit will offer free rides onto and off of Anna Maria Island via Manatee Avenue July 2-4, it was announced Friday.

The special fare-free zone allows passengers to board the Beach ConneXion Shuttle to Manatee Public Beach from Friday to Sunday at any MCAT stop between 75th Street West and Anna Maria Island.

The AMI Trolley and the Beach ConneXion Shuttle will operate on July 4 but regular fixed route and Handy Bus services will be suspended. Regular fixed route and Handy Bus services will be available on Saturday, July 3 but not Sunday, July 4. They will resume Monday, July 5.

Anna Maria Island’s annual Independence Day Privateers Parade will be held Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m., proceeding along Gulf Drive until about noon. Gulf Drive and some side streets will be closed until the northbound parade marches past.

There will be additional law enforcement on Anna Maria Island to assist with the influx of residents and visitors to the Island and beaches. The county will place additional public portable toilets near the public beaches and have them serviced daily during the holiday weekend.

County government offices will be closed Monday, July 5 to observe the holiday.

All trash, recycling and yard waste collections will take place one day later than normal during the week of July 5.

Manatee County parks and beaches will be open to the public. Manatee County-owned golf courses will be open. G.T. Bray Recreation Center will be closed but playgrounds and green spaces will remain open. Blackstone Skate Park and G.T. Bray Skate Park will be open.

Manatee County’s publicly owned natural preserves will remain open.

The downtown Central Library, the only county library branch typically open on Mondays, will be closed on July 5.

